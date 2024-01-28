TORONTO
Toronto

Driver knocked down pole, 'ran off on foot' from Etobicoke collision, say Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for a motorist who knocked down a pole then ran away from the scene on Jan. 28 in south Etobicoke. (Jacon Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Toronto police are searching for a motorist who knocked down a pole then ran away from the scene on Jan. 28 in south Etobicoke. (Jacon Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Share

Toronto police are looking for a driver who allegedly crashed their vehicle into a pole knocking it down then fled the scene.

The collision happened on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. in south Etobicoke’s Long Branch area, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and 37th Street, which is just east of Brown’s Line.

According to police, the motorist “ran off on foot.”

Paramedics told CP24 that they did not transport anyone to the hospital and that the call was reported as a minor motor vehicle collision.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News