    Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Whitby, Ont.

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Police say a 21-year-old driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Whitby, Ont., on Saturday.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 412, north of Taunton Road, shortly after 8 a.m.

    The driver, a woman from Whitby, was travelling southbound on the highway when her vehicle rolled over into a grassy median separating northbound and southbound traffic, police said.

    The woman, who police said was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation. Roads in the area were closed for approximately five hours as a result, but have since reopened.

