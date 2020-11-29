TORONTO -- A driver is dead after he crashed his vehicle on the grounds of the CNE in Toronto early on Sunday morning, police and paramedics say.

Police said they were called to Princes’ Gate, west of Strachan Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard West, at 4:40 a.m. for a report of a collision where the driver was trapped inside his vehicle.

Police, paramedics and fire crews arrived and the male driver of the vehicle was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police traffic services is investigating what led to the collision.

The TTC says its 29/329 Dufferin buses are not entering the CNE grounds as a result of the collision.