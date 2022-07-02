Driver critically injured in Hamilton crash

Driver critically injured in Hamilton crash

A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins) A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton