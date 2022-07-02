Driver critically injured in Hamilton crash

A person has critical injuries after a collision on Hamilton mountain Friday evening.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police say two vehicles were heading northbound in the area of Upper James Street and Inverness Avenue when they collided.

One driver was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Upper James Street was closed northbound at Duff Street and southbound on the Claremont Access at the West 5th exit.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.