Driver clocked at 205 km/hr in GTA, licence suspended

A driver in the GTA has had their vehicle impounded and their licence temporarily revoked after being caught driving more than double the speed limit on a major highway.

The OPP Highway Safety Division said on Friday that a driver in a Porsche had been clocked going at 205 km/hr on Highway 401, near Leslie Street in Markham.

The driver, aged 20, of Concord, Ont., has been charged with stunt driving. His licence has been suspended for 30 days and his vehicle has been impounded for two weeks.

This is the latest in a series of stunt driving arrests connected with Project ERASE, a multi-jurisdictional initiative to curb dangerous driving habits in the GTA.

Between May 1 and Oct. 1 of this year, officers issued 783 stunt driving charges in Peel Region alone. Other police forces on the project have not yet released their stunt driving arrest numbers for 2023.