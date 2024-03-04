Driver charged in Oakville hit-and-run that seriously injured an elderly woman

TORONTO
    Police have charged a 36-year-old female driver who allegedly struck and seriously injured an elderly woman in Oakville last month before fleeing the scene.

    The fail-to-remain crash happened on Feb. 18 near the intersection of Kingsway and Winterbourne drives, between the Queen Elizabeth Way and Royal Windsor Drive and west of Winston Churchill Boulevard.

    Halton Regional Police Service said they were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. for a hit-and-run collision.

    The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and continues to recover, police said.

    Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau is handling the investigation.

    On March 1, 36-year-old Jenna Tedesco of Oakville was arrested and charged with fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm. She is set to appear in court on April 2.

    Anyone with further information about this investigation, including anyone with security or dashcam video from the area between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 18, is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

