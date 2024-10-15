TORONTO
    • Driver charged in deadly 8-car crash in Milton, Ont.

    Emergency crews on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Milton on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News Toronto) Emergency crews on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Milton on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
    Police say a 35-year-old driver has been charged in connection with a deadly multi-vehicle car crash in Milton, Ont. last month.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Derry Road and Ontario Street South at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 for a collision.

    Investigators said the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup truck was headed westbound on Derry Road when he collided with a number of vehicles. Police said the driver then continued forward, crossed the centre median west of the intersection, flipped over and struck several other vehicles.

    A total of eight vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

    One of those vehicles was a Toyota Corolla, operated by a 55-year-old driver from Milton, who was transported to hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead two days later.

    The wreckage of crashed vehicles is pictured following an eight-car pileup at the intersection of Derry Road and Ontario Street South in Milton Friday September 20, 2024.

    The identity of the deceased was not released.

    In an update Tuesday, Halton police identified the driver of the GMC Sierra as Andrew Couto of Milton. He was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance – causing death.

    The cause of the crash was not released by police.

