Driver charged after woman, 2 children critically injured in Brampton crash

The driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck who fled the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton earlier this month that left a woman and her two children seriously injured has been arrested.

Peel Regional Police announced on Thursday that they had apprehended 40-year-old Gurpreet Hehar in connection with the Aug. 3 crash at Clark Boulevard and Airport Road intersection.

Hehar was allegedly driving a stolen black 2016 Dodge Ram at a high rate of speed when he hit a stopped SUV, causing a chain-reaction collision. Video obtained by CTV News Toronto shows a speeding pickup truck smashing into cars stopped at a red light.

The occupants of the SUV, Samantha Ritchie and her two children, ages 12 and 8, were transported to the hospital with life-altering injuries. The family’s dog, Finnegan, died in the crash.

Samantha Ritchie (left) is seen with her two children in this undated image. (GoFundMe/Dana Doyle)

Three others, including a passenger in the stolen vehicle, also suffered varying injuries.

Police said Hehar fled the scene on foot.

As a result, he is now facing 18 charges, including counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, four counts of failing to remain causing bodily harm, and five counts of operating while prohibited.

“Although this started with what is in a property crime, with a vehicle being stolen, it led to describe the unfortunate situation that have altered the lives and well-being of a family in our community,” Insp. Wendy Simms said in a statement. “The absolute disregard for the law threatened the life of every person on that road.”

Police said Hehar is under a provincewide driving ban for previous offences of impaired driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.