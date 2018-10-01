

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Scarborough has been released on bail.

Jack Miehm was crossing St. Clair Avenue near Jeanette Street last week when a speeding black Chrysler minivan plowed through the pedestrian crosswalk

The driver struck Miehm and sped off, leaving the critically wounded 61-year-old on the roadway.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment but did not survive.

In the hours following the crash, police collected and released home surveillance video from a residence in the area that showed the moments before and after the collision.

Police previously said there was “absolutely no doubt” the driver responsible was aware of the collision.

By Friday, investigators had made an arrest in the case.

Punitharajah Singarajah, 56, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Singarajah appeared in a Scarborough courtroom Monday morning where a judge granted him $5,000 bail.

As part of his conditions, Singarajah is barred from operating or sitting in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle of any kind.

He is due back in court on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.