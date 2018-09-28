

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough that claimed the life of a 61-year-old grandfather on Wednesday.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing St. Clair Avenue East near Jeanette Street around 7 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle speeding through the intersection.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries.

A friend later identified the victim as Jack Miehm, saying that he was a retired contractor who loved to spend time with his grandsons.

Police previously said there was “absolutely no doubt” the driver was aware that he struck a pedestrian.

Thursday morning police released a 15-second video clip showing the moments leading up to and following the collision. Police identified the vehicle as a black Chrysler minivan.

The video showed Miehm standing at the intersection for an extended period of time, presumably waiting for the light to change, before starting to cross the street. An eastbound minivan comes into the frame moments before the collision, and speeds away following it.

The video did not show the actual moment of impact.

A suspect was taken into custody on Friday in connection with the incident.

Toronto resident Punitharajah Singarajah, 56, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death, and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Singarajah is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.