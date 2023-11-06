Driver, 20, clocked speeding over 200 km/h down Hamilton road

A 20-year-old driver's car has been impounded and his licence suspended after an Ontario police officer clocked his vehicle travelling more than 200 km/h down a Hamilton road.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the 20-year-old man was driving in the area of Queen Elizabeth Way and Fifty Road on Nov. 4 at a speed of approximately 212 km/h. The speed limit in the area was 110 km/h, police said.

The driver was charged with one count of stunt driving, his vehicle was impounded for 14 days and his licence has been suspended for 30 days, police said.

“A [20-year-old] male from Mississauga trying to get home… now is going to be late,” police wrote in a tweet shared on Monday.