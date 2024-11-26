TORONTO
Toronto

Drake to kick off Australia tour the same day as rival Kendrick Lamar performs at the Super Bowl

Drake reacts to a foul call during second half NBA first round playoff action between the the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers in Toronto on Wednesday April 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Drake reacts to a foul call during second half NBA first round playoff action between the the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers in Toronto on Wednesday April 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share

TORONTO -- Drake has announced that his first tour of Australia in eight years will begin on the same date as rival Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Toronto rapper announced the tour during a livestream Sunday night with Felix Lengyel, a Quebec streamer.

Drake said the tour will begin on Feb. 9, the same date Lamar is due to take the stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a connection Drake didn't make in the video.

He said the tour will include stops in Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast and will continue "until, like, March something."

"I'm just going to go to Australia for now. It's been eight years," he said. "I love it there.

Representatives for Drake did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the tour or when tickets would go on sale.

The tour follows a public diss battle between Drake and Lamar, which saw them attack the other in songs including "Taylor Made Freestyle" by Drake, and Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Lamar's track is nominated for five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year.

Drake was not nominated for any Grammys this year, but his representatives did not immediately respond to questions about whether he submitted any work for consideration. In previous years he has opted not to.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole

Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News