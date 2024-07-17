TORONTO
Toronto

    • What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding in Ontario

    Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto on July 16 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto on July 16 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
    As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover.

    Torrential rain hit Toronto and the surrounding area on Tuesday, flooding a major highway and a key transit hub amid rainfall warnings for much of southern Ontario.

    The bureau says some kinds of damage will only be covered if you've purchased optional coverage on top of the usual home or vehicle policy.

    For example, when it comes to home insurance, overland flood coverage is usually optional and covers specific kinds of damage, such as the kind from overflowing lakes, ponds or rivers.

    It's a similar story for vehicles damaged by wind or water, which may be covered if you purchased optional coverage.

    The bureau says in order to begin the claims process, you should start by assessing and documenting the damage, including by taking photos.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024. 

