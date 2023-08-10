Drake concert date in Toronto rescheduled
One of two Toronto dates on Drake’s North American “It’s All A Blur” tour has been rescheduled.
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the company that runs Scotiabank Arena, the venue where Drake is performing in the fall, announced the change on Thursday.
The show, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, will now take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at the same time, according to MLSE.
The second Toronto show, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, has not been changed.
MLSE did not provide a reason for the date change.
“All tickets for the original date will be valid for the newly scheduled date, with no action from the ticketholder required,” MLSE said in a statement.
The two hometown dates on Drake’s tour with Atlanta’s 21 Savage were announced in April after they were mysteriously left off the initial tour announcement in March.
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
The 29-date arena tour comes after Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 joint album “Her Loss.”
After kicking off in New Orleans in June, the tour has already stopped in Montreal and will reach Vancouver on Aug. 28.
Tickets for the Toronto stops are still available, but the cheapest tickets will cost you nearly $600 for the Friday show and almost $700 for the Saturday show.
MLSE also added that the Toronto Maple Leafs pre-season game scheduled at Scotiabank for Friday, Oct. 6 will now take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
