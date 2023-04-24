Toronto dates added to Drake's North America tour

Drake has added two Toronto dates to his North American 'It’s All A Blur' Tour.

The rapper released details of his 2023 tour in mid-March, but there were no confirmed dates for his hometown of Toronto.

On Monday, the Scotiabank Arena confirmed that tickets will soon be on sale for two Drake performances on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.

There are only two other Canadian cities participating in the tour—Montreal and Vancouver. Drake will be performing alongside 21 Savage after their collaborative “Her Loss” album.

Tickets for the Toronto concerts go on sale on April 28.