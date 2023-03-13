Drake, 21 Savage are going on tour together, but Toronto ‘details to be announced’
Drake has announced a North American summer tour, and while he will be performing in his hometown Toronto, it is the only stop on the tour that does not have a confirmed date or venue.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the Toronto rapper announced his joint "It’s All A Blur Tour" with 21 Savage, months after their collaborative studio album “Her Loss” dropped.
The video posted with his announcement highlights moments throughout Drake’s career as a musician, featuring various concerts, clips with his mother, Sandi Graham, and his five-year-old son, Adonis.
The 2023 tour kicks off in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 16 and caps off on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Arizona, and makes various stops throughout Canada and the United States.
Only three Canadian cities are part of the tour – the Bell Centre in Montreal on July 14, Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 28, and Toronto, which is the only city currently not to have its tour date set.
“Details to be announced,” is all it says under Toronto.
Here are all of the tour dates for “It’s All A Blur”:
- New Orleans, LA, June 16
- Nashville, TN, June 19
- Houston, TX< June 21
- Dallas, TX, June 24
- Miami, FL, June 28
- Atlanta, GA, July 1
- Atlanta, GA, July 2
- Chicago, IL, July 5
- Chicago, IL, July 6
- Detroit, MI, July 8
- Boston, MA, July 11
- Boston, MA, July 12
- Montreal, Que., July 14
- Brooklyn, NY, July 17
- Brooklyn, NY, July 18
- New York, NY, July 25
- New York, NY, July 26
- Washington, DC, July 28
- Philadelphia, PA, July 31
- Inglewood, CA, Aug. 12
- Inglewood, CA, Aug. 13
- San Francisco, CA, Aug. 18
- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 21
- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 22
- Seattle, WA, Aug. 25
- Vancouver, BC, Aug. 28
- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 1
- Glendale, AZ, Sept. 5
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
This 100 year old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
New Canada parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
Canadian industry singing praises of Inflation Reduction Act as federal budget nears
Canadian oil and gas companies are singing from the same songbook in the lead-up to the 2023 federal budget, and its title is the Inflation Reduction Act.
Fear grips financial markets following U.S. bank failures
Fear is gripping Wall Street about what's next to topple following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history in recent days.
Australian wildfires eroded ozone hole by 10 per cent in 2020: MIT study
Smoke from historic wildfires in Australia a few years ago widened the Antarctic ozone hole by millions of square kilometres, a recent study has found.
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
A 3-year-old girl found a loaded gun in a Texas home and accidentally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday, police said.
Montreal
-
Montreal voters head to the polls in hotly contested byelection
It's byelection day in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, where a heated battle is expected between the Liberal Party and Québec Solidaire. Eleven candidates are running in this race, which was launched about a month ago following the departure of former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade last December.
-
Quebec English-language college concerned courses will be cut due to Bill 96 implementation
English-speaking CEGEPs in Quebec may have to cut their language programs because of the province's new French-language law (Bill-96). The change will see students taking more French courses and leaving out other languages, which means language departments at English colleges such as Vanier College may be in jeopardy.
-
This 100 year old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
London
-
London police to update Kipps Lane incident Monday morning
London police will hold a news conference Monday morning after a death, a standoff and injuries to two police officers over the weekend. The 12-hour standoff happened at 621 Kipps Ln. after a man barricaded himself in an apartment unit on the sixth floor.
-
Injuries reported after Saugeen First Nations fire
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in after a fire at Saugeen First Nations. Around 8:45 p.m. on March 10, OPP and South Bruce Peninsula fire crews responded to a structure fire on Eagle Street.
-
Family in mourning after hours-long standoff leaves one deceased in London, Ont.; murder charges laid
UPDATE I LPS has charged 42-year-old Adrian Neil Campbell with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Additional details will be released on Monday during a press conference with LPS Acting Chief Trish McIntyre.
Kitchener
-
Apartment fire displaces dozens and closes road in Guelph
An apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and closed a road in downtown Guelph on Monday morning.
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo
A 49-year-old man has died following a collision involving an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday night.
-
One person sent to hospital following Galt house fire
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Galt on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
-
Icebreaking in Southern Georgian Bay begins
The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents that an icebreaker will be sailing in Southern Georgian Bay March 13.
-
Kitchen fire in Sudbury's south end Saturday
Saturday evening, firefighters responded to a call in Greater Sudbury’s south end, where they were met with heavy smoke.
Ottawa
-
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
-
Carleton Ravens sweep basketball championships
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams won the U Sports national championships on Sunday.
-
Centretown porch pirate caught on video
A post on Reddit called "Centretown Porch Pirate" shows a man walking up to the door of an Ottawa home and then walking away with a delivery box.
Windsor
-
Three people displaced after Forest Glade house fire
Three people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire in Forest Glade Sunday evening.
-
Vehicle stolen from Harwich Township home, three men charged
Three men are facing various charges after allegedly stealing a pick-up truck from a Harwich Township home.
-
Cool and grey March Break in Windsor-Essex
March Break weather will be mostly cloudy and cool with morning wind chill values in the negative double digits. So far, Wednesday the only day forecast for full sunshine and the temperature a few degrees above the freezing mark.
Barrie
-
Icebreaking in Southern Georgian Bay begins
The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents that an icebreaker will be sailing in Southern Georgian Bay March 13.
-
Two drinking and driving charges laid in Collingwood, Ont.
Two people were charged with impaired driving charges in the Collingwood area Saturday night.
-
Early morning high-miler has car impounded
Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday morning, police clocked a high-miler in Clearview Township.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges leaders to sleep in a tent and experience homelessness
Rising costs and a lack of affordable housing are sending more people to the streets in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, according to some non-profit groups that work with people in need.
-
N.S. family left frustrated after Flair Airlines cancellation
Several flights involving Flair Airlines were cancelled Saturday which impacted many passengers travelling for March break.
-
Suspicious shooting death on New Brunswick highway ruled homicide: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit says the death of a man in Lincoln, N.B., has been ruled a homicide.
Calgary
-
Pet cat killed in Huntington Hills basement fire
Four people have been displaced following an early morning house fire that left one of their cats dead in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmer weather on the way for Calgary
Calgary will see a week of high temperatures nearing, or slightly surpassing, the freezing mark.
-
Suspected impaired driver arrested on Tsuut'ina Nation; drugs and stolen vehicle seized
A man who is not a resident of the Tsuut'ina Nation faces several charges after officers seized drugs, weapons and a stolen vehicle during an impaired driving investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Man tried to break into apartment with intent to commit sexual assault: Brandon police
The Brandon Police Service arrested a man last week for allegedly attempting to break into an apartment in the city with the intent of committing sexual assault.
-
Gushue defeats Dunstone 7-5 to repeat as Brier champ
Brad Gushue is the winner of the Canadian men's curling championship.
-
Manitoba government makes another anti-crime announcement, focus on child abuse
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is spending $2.1 million on a new child abuse investigative unit.
Vancouver
-
More support needed in B.C. cancer plan for those without family doctors, advocates say
B.C.’s cancer care plan doesn’t go far enough to address the nearly one million British Columbians without a family doctor who need access to cancer screenings, according to a patient advocacy group and some doctors.
-
Time change debate 'déjà vu' as B.C. springs forward
On Sunday, British Columbia switched back to daylight time. And just like clockwork, the debate over springing forward and falling back is back on.
-
Weekly Vancouver floor hockey game comes to an end after 59 years
For nearly six decades, a group of men has come together on Friday nights to play floor hockey in a Vancouver school gym. This week however, was their last hurrah.
Edmonton
-
Kearl oilsands leak exposes gaps in how Alberta and Canada oversee industry: experts
Recent leaks of toxic tailings from northern Alberta oilsands mines have revealed serious flaws in how Canada and Alberta look after the environment, observers say.
-
Canadians win, Hugh Grant's awkward red carpet: Top moments from this year's Oscars
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.
-
New Canada parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.