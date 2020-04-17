TORONTO -- One person who was pulled from a unit after a two-alarm fire broke out at a downtown Toronto highrise Friday night has died.

Toronto Fire were called to 220 Victoria St., in the area of Shuter and Yonge streets, at around 9:18 p.m. after a fire was located in a unit on the 12th floor.

Flames were visible, and heavy smoke was seen billowing out of the balcony.

Following a search of the unit, one person was located and was brought to the building lobby, where paramedics were waiting.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was pronounced on the scene.

The blaze, which was predominantly on the balcony, was later knocked down, Toronto Fire said. About 14 fire trucks responded to the fire.

TTC buses have been called to provide shelter for residents after the building was evacuated.

Toronto Fire said there was delayed response to the blaze due to a police activity related to the incident.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said police were in the area at around 8:23 p.m. for an assault. She said the fire occurred while police were there investigating.

Sidhu said it is not yet certain if there is a connection between the assault and the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Toronto Fire investigators have been notified.

The cause and origin of the fire are not yet known.