Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province is not currently considering updating its proof of vaccination requirement from two doses to three.

"Not right at this point," Ford said Thursday following the announcement of a three-step plan to gradually loosen public health restrictions in Ontario.

The premier announced that proof of vaccination will continue to apply in restaurants, bars and gyms, which will begin to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31.

Ford did not announce a date for lifting proof of vaccination in Ontario.

In December, the province indefinitely extended their proof of vaccination program due to a "sudden escalation" of Omicron cases.

Prior to the discovery of the new variant, the province said the vaccine passport could be eliminated for restaurants and gyms as early as Jan. 17.

By the end of March, Ontario’s vaccine passport and indoor mask mandate was set to expire.

But on Thursday, Ford said the spread of Omicron has “changed the game,” which he said the province could not have forecasted when they originally put the plan in place.