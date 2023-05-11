Doug Ford responds to 'terrible tragedy' of OPP officer killed
Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledged a “terrible tragedy” on Thursday after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others were injured while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont.
The shooting happened early Thursday morning after officers were called to a disturbance approximately 50 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.
OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said the officers were ambushed and shot, killing 42-year-old Sgt. Eric Mueller.
“I'm deeply saddened by the loss of another brave police officer, OPP Sgt. Eric Miller, who was senselessly killed in the line of duty,” Ford said at an announcement in Brampton on Thursday.
Over the weekend, the premier said he spoke at an Ontario police ceremony to remember officers who lost their lives on the line of duty over the past year.
“Tragically this year, we've added five names to the memorial wall and it's just devastating that next year, we now have to add another name,” Ford said.
Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot and killed in Hagersville, Ont., in December; South Simcoe Police Service constables Devon Northup and Morgan Russell were killed on Oct. 11; and Const. Andrew Hong was killed in an ambush on Sept. 12.
Durham Regional Police Service Const. Vicki Lynn Wilson, who died in 1992, was also added to this year's memorial wall following research submissions by the service.
The premier pinned this violence against law enforcement, in part, on bail reform. The province announced a $112 million investment last month to crack down on the bail system.
That followed a unanimous letter premiers from all 13 provinces sent the federal government in January insisting “immediate action” to strengthen the country's bail system.
Ford said Ontario can’t have a “justice system that has an open door policy” and that suspects of serious gun crimes should “be thrown in jail for years.”
Speaking on the tragedy that took place on Thursday, Ford said his thoughts and prayers are with Miller's family and loved ones during this difficult time.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
