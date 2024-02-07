Doug Ford meets with Danielle Smith amid criticism over Alberta’s transgender policy changes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with his Alberta counterpart for a “working breakfast” at his home in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning, though his office has been clear the government has no plans on replicating the province’s new transgender policies.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is facing criticism after introducing provincial legislation that prohibits anyone under 18 from undergoing gender-affirming surgeries.

The proposed restrictions also include requiring parental consent for students aged 15 and under who want to change their names of pronouns at school, as well as a ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy, unless the treatment has already begun.

A day before Ford’s meeting with Smith, the Premier’s Office stressed the conversation will be focused on “areas where Ontario and Alberta agree," including the carbon tax and eliminating duplicative federal processes.

Officials said the province will not discuss the changes to Alberta’s transgender policies. The premier himself, when asked about the policies on Monday, said his government is “leaving everything alone.”

In a post on social media, Smith said she had a “great” conversation with Ford this morning.

“Ontario is one of Alberta’s largest trading partners and we have so much more to build together,” she wrote alongside a photograph of the two premiers in front of a “FordNation” sign.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Premier’s Office for comment on what was discussed but has yet to hear back.