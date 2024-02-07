Doug Ford meets with Danielle Smith amid criticism over Alberta’s transgender policy changes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with his Alberta counterpart for a “working breakfast” at his home in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning, though his office has been clear the government has no plans on replicating the province’s new transgender policies.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is facing criticism after introducing provincial legislation that prohibits anyone under 18 from undergoing gender-affirming surgeries.
The proposed restrictions also include requiring parental consent for students aged 15 and under who want to change their names of pronouns at school, as well as a ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy, unless the treatment has already begun.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A day before Ford’s meeting with Smith, the Premier’s Office stressed the conversation will be focused on “areas where Ontario and Alberta agree," including the carbon tax and eliminating duplicative federal processes.
Officials said the province will not discuss the changes to Alberta’s transgender policies. The premier himself, when asked about the policies on Monday, said his government is “leaving everything alone.”
In a post on social media, Smith said she had a “great” conversation with Ford this morning.
“Ontario is one of Alberta’s largest trading partners and we have so much more to build together,” she wrote alongside a photograph of the two premiers in front of a “FordNation” sign.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Premier’s Office for comment on what was discussed but has yet to hear back.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pressed to go beyond criticizing Trudeau, Poilievre sides with Smith on transgender restrictions
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, confirming Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
Rate cut timing 'difficult to foresee' amid inflation pressures: Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
Canadians' families blocked from leaving Gaza, immigration minister 'pissed off'
Canada's immigration minister is 'pissed off' that a list of people related to Canadians are being blocked from leaving the embattled Gaza Strip, he said Wednesday.
Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years in jail after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kliewer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
They played for their country in their 20s. By their 40s, they had early onset dementia after playing this physical sport
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Two bodies found in Laval apartment, police investigating
Laval police (SPL) found two bodies in an apartment after performing a wellness check on Wednesday morning.
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Three city workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
-
Energie Cardio files for bankruptcy protection
Fitness company Energie Cardio has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, which brands itself as the largest network of franchised gyms in Quebec, issued a news release Wednesday notifying of the filing.
London
-
A new construction project will take over a critical west London commuter route. Here’s what you need to know
The City of London will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Gideon Drive this spring.
-
LPS lay child pornography charge against London man
A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.
-
Shooting under investigation in Sarnia
Sarnia police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city. It happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. at a home on Fairview Place.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Brantford police investigating report of a gunshot
Two Brantford schools were placed in hold and secure Wednesday after a resident on Tenth Avenue reported hearing a gunshot.
-
Cambridge testing flood wall on Main Street Bridge 50 years after historic Galt flood
A half century after a massive flood hit Galt, the City of Cambridge is taking precautions in hopes of preventing an event like that again.
Northern Ontario
-
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge rules in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
-
Sault police looking for tips on wanted man
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking the public for tips to help them find a man wanted on 10 different criminal charges, including assault with a weapon and extortion.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M. est: Ultimate Dream Home draw in Sudbury
Ticket sales for the annual Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Ultimate Dream Home draw closed last month and the winner is being announced live at 2 p.m. Wednesday on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
Ottawa
-
Union exec arrested as striking military base workers picket in Ottawa
A union executive was arrested Wednesday outside a National Defence building in Ottawa, as unionized military base workers blocked the street.
-
Group calling for national firefighting agency splashes paint on Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa
A climate action group that blocked traffic and vandalized property in Ottawa last summer has returned to once again demand the federal government do more to deal with climate change.
-
No deaths reported following string of 16 overdoses downtown Belleville Tuesday
The Belleville Police Service says no deaths were reported Tuesday after responding to a string of 16 emergency overdoses in the downtown area.
Windsor
-
Canadian truck driver charged after K9 finds $8.7M in suspected cocaine at Windsor-Detroit border
A Canadian truck driver has been charged after a border canine found $8.7M in suspected cocaine at a Windsor-Detroit border crossing.
-
Two men suffer life-threatening injuries after stabbing each other: Windsor police
Windsor police say two men are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing each other in South Windsor.
-
Lakeshore robbery suspect arrested in Chatham-Kent
On Feb. 6, officers were called to Lighthouse Cove where investigation led them to one person believed to be responsible for multiple robberies including the theft of vehicles throughout the community.
Barrie
-
Police chief to make 'significant announcement' in ongoing probe into Barrie woman's disappearance
Barrie police say Chief Rich Johnston will make a "significant announcement" on Thursday concerning the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Autumn Shaganash, who was reported missing in June.
-
Police on the hunt for a federal offender known to frequent Barrie
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie.
-
OPP investigates after school bus window shatters as students board
Provincial police are investigating after a school bus window shattered as students in Coldwater boarded to head home for the day.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
Cape Breton SPCA evacuating due to concerns roof may collapse under weight of snow, ice
The Nova Scotia SPCA says its Cape Breton shelter is evacuating over concerns its roof may collapse following last weekend’s snowstorm.
-
N.S. premier apologizes for comments made on local state of emergency in Cape Breton
Nova Scotia’s premier is apologizing for comments he made earlier this week surrounding a local state of emergency in Cape Breton.
Calgary
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Heritage Park to hold hiring fair for over 500 summer jobs
Need a summer job?
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Winnipeg
-
When and where in Manitoba the incoming Colorado Low is expected to hit
A Colorado Low that’s approaching southern Manitoba could bring a mixed bag of precipitation and a dip in temperatures in the coming days.
-
'A total cash grab': Winnipegger questions why vehicle was towed during parking ban despite lack of snow
A Winnipeg man is questioning why his vehicle was towed during the annual winter route parking ban despite there not being any snow to clear.
-
Suspect sought in 2021 attempted murders, considered armed and dangerous
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two attempted murders in November 2021.
Vancouver
-
Loggerhead sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island only the 2nd found in B.C. in recent memory
Generally speaking, turtles like Moira are not supposed to be found in B.C.
-
House cleaner charged with theft after dozens of items stolen: West Vancouver police
Police in West Vancouver say they're still trying to return dozens of stolen items to their owners more than two months after a house cleaner was charged.
-
Century-old firehall on site of Coquitlam's Riverview Hospital to be demolished
A century-old firehall in Coquitlam on the site of the old Riverview Hospital is scheduled to be demolished over safety concerns.
Edmonton
-
Shootings down 53% last month from January 2023
The Edmonton Police Service says shootings in January dropped 53 per cent from the previous year, and they're crediting the decrease to their guns and gang strategy.
-
Murder weapon traced to 'straw buyer,' police lay charges: EPS
A man is facing multiple firearm-trafficking charges after a gun he reported stolen was linked to a murder.
-
Teens plan class walkout on Wednesday to oppose Alberta's gender identity policies
Sixteen-year-old Aspen Cervo says he began thinking about a student walkout over the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth right after Premier Danielle Smith announced them last week.