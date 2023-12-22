Doug Ford celebrates Christmas with gingerbread house video

Premier Doug Ford’s government has made building housing one of its priorities.

Apparently, that even extends to the gingerbread kind.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the Premier can be seen decorating a gingerbread house, jokingly comparing the process to modular housing in Ontario.

“The modular homes are probably easier to build than this gingerbread house,” he said, laughing as he struggled to put the pre-made treat pieces together. “You know, folks, modular homes are the most efficient way to build homes in Ontario, the most cost-effective way.”

In the second half of the video, Ford says that “Extreme Makeover” is one of his favourite television shows, because “they get people who are in desperate need of a home. And there’s so many people here in Ontario, and they go in there and get it decorated and get it all ready."

A report this week shared that less than one-quarter of Ontario households have enough income to own a single-family home.

As the video ends, Ford hands “keys” to gingerbread figures in front of their new “home,” before wishing Ontarians a merry Christmas and happy holidays.

It’s not the first time Ford has taken to social media to share his love for holiday treats. In 2022, he decorated sugar cookies with “lots of icing,” in his words. In both holiday videos, Ford shared memories of leaving milk and cookies out for Santa, a tradition he says he continued with his own children.