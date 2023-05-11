Doug Ford calls Greenbelt a 'scam' as NDP accuse government of hiding from new claims
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the Greenbelt a “scam” on Thursday as the NDP accused his government of hiding from new reports about the area’s planned development.
“We have a Liberal government that [got] a bunch of staffers, randomly got a highlighter and went up and down roads. They were going through golf courses, through buildings. It was just a big scam as far as I'm concerned,” the premier said of the 2005 government which established the space.
Ford made the comments in response to questions about reports that suggested his office discussed changes to the Greenbelt months prior to announcing it would be removing 7,400 acres from 15 different areas of the area for development. He denied that his office discussed the changes in August, as was reported by Canadian investigative online magazine The Narwhal.
The Narwhal found that senior staff members within Ford’s office were emailing about the Greenbelt as early as Aug. 23, 2022. It’s unclear from the reports what changes were discussed and if Ford himself was aware of the discussion.
Speaking in the legislature on Thursday, NDP Leader Marit Stiles said “timing matters” when it comes to the development of the Greenbelt.
“In 2018, this government swore up and down they wouldn't touch the Greenbelt, but the evidence suggests that no later than August 2022 They were considering breaking that promise.”
Stiles touched on the fact that at least one large developer purchased Greenbelt land in King Township, next to the boundary with Newmarket, in September 2022. Records show the property was sold to Green Lane Bathurst GP Inc., a company connected to developer Rice Group, for about $80 million.
A spokesperson for the premier's office has said the requests made by The Narwhal were for files referencing the Greenbelt, and did not specify site selection.
"The implication that staff were discussing specific changes is false," Ivana Yelich said on Twitter.
The premier's office did not say if changes to the Greenbelt were discussed in a broader sense.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The Ontario government announced the land changes in November 2022.The goal, officials said at the time, would be to build at least 50,000 homes on those lands.
The government then proposed to add 9,400 acres to the Greenbelt elsewhere.
Government House Leader Paul Calandra, who answered Stiles’ questions in Ford’s stead, sidestepped talking about the Greenbelt. Instead, he said the line of questions reflected the NDP’s “ideological opposition to building more homes.”
“We said very clearly that we were going to do our best to build more homes for the people the province of Ontario, and it started in 2018, [Stiles is] absolutely correct, with transit oriented communities,” Calandra said.
“The NDP and the Liberals put obstacles in the way of new construction coming online. We are going to remove those obstacles.”
‘WHAT ARE THEY TRYING TO HIDE?’
Details about the government’s decision to carve up the Greenbelt have been sparse, leading to investigations led by both Ontario’s integrity commissioner and auditor general.
A map provided by the Ontario government shows what areas of the greenbelt will be removed and added.
Opposition parties and environmental advocates have asked these agencies to review whether the province’s housing minister tipped off developers ahead of revealing their plans as well as conduct a value-for-money audit into the financial and environmental impacts of the decision overall.
Both Doug Ford and Housing Minister Steve Clark have denied wrongdoing.
Speaking to reporters after Question Period on Thursday, Stiles asked what the government was hiding.
“They could just provide us with the records right now,” she said. “Where there's smoke, there's going to be fire.”
“The walls closing in around this government and what do they do they hide?”
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner added the Ford government should just admit they made a mistake, calling the deal a “Greenbelt land scheme.” Schreiner cited a report released by Environmental Defence that suggests two million homes could be build on land already opened for development.
“Opening the Greenbelt for development, no matter on what timeline it's on, is the wrong thing to do,” he said.
“This is a farmland that feeds us, the wetlands and green space that protects us from extreme weather events like flooding, that cleans our drinking waters.”
Ontario Provincial Police’s anti-rackets branch is also reviewing complaints being made against the Ford government, however a spokesperson told CTV News Toronto this week there were no further updates.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystems
Road salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Inflation likely slowed again in April, but economists say wage growth a top concern
Canadians' wages are finally growing faster than prices as inflation continues to ease, but that isn't necessarily good news for economists who worry high wage growth might stand in the way of bringing inflation back down to the two per cent target.
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Eurovision Song Contest fetes Ukraine, but Zelenskyy barred from addressing 'nonpolitical' event
This weekend's Eurovision Song Contest will have Ukrainian flags, Ukrainian musicians and Ukrainian fans -- but not the country's wartime leader.
5 things to know for Friday, May 12, 2023
An OPP officer is killed and two other officers hurt in an 'ambush' shooting in Bourget, three in four Canadians negatively view China as a trading partner, and a former top Harper staffer and Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference.
Montreal
-
CAQ convention: Legault to be tested at confidence vote this weekend
Will François Legault's armour be scratched at the end of the national convention this weekend in Sherbrooke? The Quebec premier and Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) leader must pass the vote of confidence test by his delegates for the second time in his career. The CAQ has dropped down slightly in the polls, with the abandonment of several of its flagship promises -- including the third link project between Quebec City and Lévis -- causing a stir.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Inflation likely slowed again in April, but economists say wage growth a top concern
Canadians' wages are finally growing faster than prices as inflation continues to ease, but that isn't necessarily good news for economists who worry high wage growth might stand in the way of bringing inflation back down to the two per cent target.
London
-
Dumpster fire spreads to building
Crews were called to the scene at 10621 Adelade St. N around 6 a.m. Thursday for a dumpster fire that London fire said was quickly upgraded to a structure fire because flames had spread to the building.
-
Late evening fire in London
One person was a taken to hospital after London fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Whitney street Thursday evening.
-
A disturbance at Masonville Place causes brief lockdown at the mall
A misunderstanding resulted in a heavy police presence at Masonville Place, with the mall being placed in lockdown.
Kitchener
-
Riders rack up over 50,000 kms on e-scooters and e-bikes in first month
Residents in the Region of Waterloo are quickly racking up mileage on the orange e-scooters and e-bikes that have been on local roads for nearly a month.
-
'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: Police
Two people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
-
Meet a man and dog duo on a fundraising mission
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
Sudbury police assist bylaw officers with dog, litter of puppies
A dog and a drawer-full of puppies are at a Sudbury animal shelter after police were called to help bylaw officers.
-
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
Ottawa
-
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead in crash on Highway 417 off-ramp
Two people are dead after a single-car crash on the Hunt Club Road off-ramp from Highway 417.
Windsor
-
Police want to identify driver of Ford Explorer after 'suspicious' car fire in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying the driver of a Ford Explorer after a “suspicious” vehicle fire at a business in Lakeshore.
-
Sunshine dominates Windsor-Essex
A few cloudy periods can be expected Friday and Saturday but the skies clear on Saturday making way for a sunny and warm end to the weekend and start to the new work week.
-
New sidewalk creates divide in east Windsor neighbourhood
Knowing what she knows today Joumana Haddad may not have built where she did on Barkley Avenue.
Barrie
-
Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicide
The search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.
-
3-vehicle crash claims life, critically injures another in Caledon: OPP
One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles in Caledon, Ont.
-
Collingwood Blues win first game of 2023 Centennial Cup
The Collingwood Blues of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) won their first game of the 2023 Centennial Cup tournament Thursday night.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.
The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.
Calgary
-
Richard Mantha, accused in multiple sexual assaults, to face more charges
The man accused of kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting at least three Calgary women is expected to face more charges on Friday.
-
Calgary police seek suspect with Edmonton connections
A 38-year-old man with connections to the Edmonton area is wanted by Calgary police for assault.
-
Police investigate shots fired between vehicles on Stoney Trail
There are no reported injuries, but Calgary police are investigating after they say shots were fired between two vehicles on the city's ring road.
Winnipeg
-
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
-
Downtown Winnipeg project to include health-care expansion
Plans to revamp a downtown Winnipeg shopping centre are set to be announced today.
-
Manitoba community heading to court to remove fellow councillor
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
Vancouver
-
B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing management
The New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
-
Coyote attacks 2-year-old in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
B.C. conservation officers say they are investigating after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in a park in Port Coquitlam Wednesday night.
-
'Fraud factory' dismantled in Metro Vancouver, police say
Mounties in Burnaby have arrested four men alleged to have been operating a "fraud factory," seizing hundreds of fake IDs, $300,000 worth of property, and a handgun.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Poor visibility believed to be a factor in 2 multi-vehicle crashes east of Edmonton
At least two multi-vehicle crashes have prompted authorities to close a highway in Strathcona County.
-
Man killed in Jasper Avenue hit-and-run
Edmonton police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian and did not stay at the scene early Friday morning.
-
Pietrangelo suspended one game for slash Draisaitl calls 'really, really dangerous'
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will sit for one game for slashing Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl.