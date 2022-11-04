Ontario to cut Greenbelt land to make way for at least 50,000 new homes

A sign promoting Ontario's Greenbelt is seen in this undated image. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News) A sign promoting Ontario's Greenbelt is seen in this undated image. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton