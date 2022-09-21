Double stabbing at Etobicoke apartment building leaves two dead
Toronto police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in an Etobicoke apartment building overnight.
Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of three people stabbed at a building in the area of Islington and Bergamot avenues.
Police say two people were found dead at the scene and one person was taken to hospital with serious injurie
A man has been arrested and there are no outstanding suspects or threat to public safety, according to police.
This is a developing news story.
Putin orders partial mobilization of reservists in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia on Wednesday, risking a deeply unpopular step that follows a string of humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
'I felt a release inside me': Inuk man faces alleged abuser in France
An Inuk man who alleges he was sexually abused by a former Oblate priest in Nunavut when he was 13 years old says meeting the man face to face after nearly three decades was a relief.
Poilievre challenges Liberals on cost of living in question period debut
Making his question period debut in the House of Commons, Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre focused in on the cost of living and the government's handling of inflation. Falling on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 federal election, the resumption of the hybrid Parliament brought renewed focus on Liberal pandemic and gun policies as well.
Five things you should know about Canada's affordability plan
The Liberals launched the fall sitting of Parliament on Tuesday by tabling two new bills with more than $4.5 billion in spending they hope will ease the rising cost of living for modest-income Canadians.
Five years into Canada-Europe trade deal, full ratification not guaranteed
Canada’s trade deal with the European Union has been operating in draft mode for five years as of Wednesday, raising doubts it will ever be formally implemented.
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
Women's health got worse in 2021, global survey finds
For women around the globe, the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic brought more health challenges than the first. The overall score for the Global Women's Health Index in 2021 was just 53 out of 100, one point lower than in 2020.
Montreal
Quebec election: Leaders prepare for 2nd and final debate of campaign
Quebec's party leaders will be spending much of the day preparing for the second and final debate of the election campaign.
Shots in downtown Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
One man is dead and two are injured after shots were fired in downtown Montreal.
Suspect in hit-and-run road rage incident arrested: Laval police
The woman suspected of killing a man in a possible road-rage incident has been arrested, according to Laval police.
London
Dundas Place road closure in effect
A portion of Dundas Place in London will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The closure is between Clarence Street and Wellington Street while crews complete necessary brick work
Body found in Summerside pond not suspicious in nature: London police
The death of an individual found in an east London, Ont. pond on Monday is not suspicious in nature, London police say on Tuesday.
Kitchener
Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 6 collision near Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 6 just north of Guelph due to a fatal collision.
Cambridge Dance Studio owner 'devastated' by landlord's decision to end lease due to condo project
A Cambridge studio that’s been teaching Highland dancing for decades will need to find a new home.
Listowel family frustrated after inclusionary flags damaged
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after half a dozen flags at a Listowel residence were damaged in what the homeowners believe could be an act of hate. Police say at this point, the motive is unclear and the incident is being investigated as mischief.
Northern Ontario
North Bay hospital needs 300 workers to address staffing crisis, union says
Unless 300 people a year are hired, the staffing crisis at North Bay's hospital will only get worse, says the union representing hospital workers
Statistics Canada to release 2021 census report on housing, Indigenous people
Statistics Canada will release its latest 2021 census report on the housing landscape in Canada this morning.
Ottawa
Algonquin College holds vigil for slain student
Savanna Pikuyak recently moved to Ottawa from Nunavut, planning to study pre-health at Algonquin College with aspirations of becoming a nurse, before she was killed earlier this month.
Warm weather returns to Ottawa on final day of summer
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 22 C, but it will feel more like 27 degrees with the humidex.
Windsor
VIDEO: Fire closes Walker Road
Windsor fire crews are on scene of a working fire on Walker Road north of Seminole Street.
Harrow man crowned Amazing Race Canada champion
A Harrow native and his best friend have taken home the coveted title of the Amazing Race Canada champions.
End in sight for COVID-19 border restrictions in Windsor, Ont.
By the end of September, the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional. Just earlier in the day, a group of border city politicians called on the Canadian and American governments to end pandemic restrictions at the Canada/U.S.A. border.
Barrie
Georgian College offers new fast-track trades program to fill job gap
The need for skilled tradespeople is growing in Ontario, and Georgian College aims to help with a new fast-tracked program.
Convicted pedophile from Innisfil, Ont., sentenced to five years in jail
A Simcoe County man will spend five years behind bars after pleading guilty to extortion charges for luring two children to engage in sexual activity online.
Innisfil ideaLAB hosts 8th annual MakerFest Saturday
MakerFest is a community show-and-tell event highlighting local talent and creating community connections.
Atlantic
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
Lawyers cite basic mistake made by the RCMP as officers responded to mass shooting
The RCMP must be held accountable for mistakes the police force made in April 2020 when it failed to stop a gunman in Nova Scotia from killing 22 people during a 13-hour rampage, an inquiry into the massacre heard Tuesday.
Rise of deaths in emergency departments could be linked to delayed treatments: N.B. doctors
The number of patients who have died in emergency departments at Horizon Health hospitals has risen in recent years, although it’s not clear why.
Calgary
'It's asinine': Inner city residents critical of new street parking permits
Calgarians who live in multi-residential buildings will soon have access to new permits allowing them to park on the street near their home, but it will come at a cost.
Family of Calgary homicide victim says they are 'overwhelmed with grief'
The family of a man who police say was not the intended target of a deadly shooting last month says he was 'a remarkable man' who was doing his best to build a life in Calgary.
Alberta minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
Winnipeg
11 candidates vying to become next mayor of Winnipeg
The deadline has come and gone and as of last check, 11 candidates are officially nominated to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.
Fight outside Winnipeg high school results in three arrests: police
Two adults and a 13-year-old boy are facing charges following a fight outside of a Winnipeg high school on Monday.
Vancouver
Vancouver police defend delay between alleged abduction and Amber Alert
A three-year-old allegedly abducted by his mother from BC Children's Hospital Monday was missing for nearly 11 hours by the time an Amber Alert was issued, a delay Vancouver police say was due to a variety of factors.
B.C. couple who survived deadly Cleveland Dam accident sues regional district
Two Vancouverites who were nearly swept away by a torrent of water when a maintenance worker opened the spill gate at the Cleveland Dam two years ago are suing the regional district.
Baby Mac tragedy: Sentencing hearing begins for Vancouver daycare operator
Tuesday marked the start of an eight-day sentencing hearing for the operator of an unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where a toddler died in 2017.
Edmonton
Gas leak prompts Ellerslie Road closure
A part of southeast Edmonton was closed early Wednesday morning because of a gas closure.
Vehicles collapse into sinkhole at south Edmonton dealership
There were four cars in the hole at Infiniti South Edmonton's parking lot when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m.