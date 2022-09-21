Double stabbing at Etobicoke apartment building leaves two dead

Toronto police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in an Etobicoke apartment building overnight.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of three people stabbed at a building in the area of Islington and Bergamot avenues.

Police say two people were found dead at the scene and one person was taken to hospital with serious injurie

A man has been arrested and there are no outstanding suspects or threat to public safety, according to police.

This is a developing news story.