Do you take extra safety precautions to prevent your car from being stolen? We want to hear from you

    About 90,000 vehicles are stolen yearly across Canada, according to the federal government, leading to roughly $1 billion in costs to insurance policyholders and taxpayers.

    The Canadian government recently announced it would be contributing $15 million in funding to tackle the rise in auto theft across the country.

    This is in addition to the $28 million the federal government announced earlier this month at the Combatting Auto Theft summit to help fight the export of stolen vehicles shipped abroad to areas like Africa or the Middle East.

    The government said this funding could assist the Canada Border Services Agency with detecting and searching containers containing absconded vehicles.

    If you have taken extra precautions to protect your vehicle from being stolen from your property or parking lot, CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you.

    What do you do to protect your car from being stolen? Have you purchased anything that can either help locate where your stolen vehicle ended up or make it more challenging for a thief to steal your car in the first place? Have you installed anything in your vehicle or home to prevent auto theft? Did a piece of technology help you recover a stolen vehicle?

    Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News Toronto story. 

