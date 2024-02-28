Do you take extra safety precautions to prevent your car from being stolen? We want to hear from you

About 90,000 vehicles are stolen yearly across Canada, according to the federal government, leading to roughly $1 billion in costs to insurance policyholders and taxpayers.

The Canadian government recently announced it would be contributing $15 million in funding to tackle the rise in auto theft across the country.

This is in addition to the $28 million the federal government announced earlier this month at the Combatting Auto Theft summit to help fight the export of stolen vehicles shipped abroad to areas like Africa or the Middle East.

The government said this funding could assist the Canada Border Services Agency with detecting and searching containers containing absconded vehicles.

