'Disturbing': Police say vandals left skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan, Ont.

Police have released new video footage showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.

The first incident happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 25 in the area of Melville Avenue and Hudson Drive, which is south of Major MacKenzie Drive West.

York Regional Police said that they were called to the scene at around 2:15 a.m. for reports of swear words found spray painted on a SUV in the driveway and on the garage door.

Police said that one of the suspects walked up to the driveway, smashed the vehicle’s windows, and spray painted graffiti on it. That individual then allegedly spray painted more graffiti on the garage while the second suspect stood on the sidewalk as a lookout.

Two days later, at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 27, police were called back to that same address after someone reportedly threw a skinned goat head through the front window of the home.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say that officers also found three vehicles in the driveway that had been spray painted with graffiti. They also located stick figures spray-painted on the walkway and a second goat head.

Later that day, police attended another home in the area of Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major MacKenzie Drive West, after receiving reports that someone had left two skinned goat heads on the front doorstep. Police said that there was also an undisclosed threat spray painted on the walkway.

A screengrab of a video showing a suspect spray painting swear words on a vehicle outside a home in Vaughan.

The authorities said that they believe these incidents are targeted and that the same suspects are responsible for all of these “disturbing acts of vandalism.”

They did, however, say that the second home attended by the suspects was likely a “mistaken target.”

So far, no suspect descriptions have been released.

Investigators did release surveillance video footage on Wednesday that appears to show both suspects. In the video, one of the suspects is seen smashing the windows of a parked vehicle using a hammer and then writing on its hood.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.