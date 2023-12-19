Detroit looking to buy Scarborough RT trains and equipment from TTC

Trains and other equipment from the now- defunct Scarborough RT could soon find a new home in Detroit.

The City of Detroit is looking to buy the equipment from the TTC for its own rapid transit system called “The People Mover.”

At the Detroit Transportation Company’s (DTC) Dec. 12 meeting, the board of directors gave the general manager the green light to negotiate and enter into an agreement to purchase “various surplus assets” from the TTC, including vehicles and components from the SRT, as well as supplies and parts.

“As details are pending, we recognize the assets to have great potential for the People Mover,” Ericka Alexander, a spokesperson for the DTC, said in an email to CP24.com.

The TTC had planned to close the Scarborough RT last month but was forced to shut down the line early after a derailment this summer.

The problem-plagued six-stop transit line, which opened in 1985, was only designed to run for 25 years and should have been retired more than a decade sooner.

In a 2021 report, city staff acknowledged that SRT vehicles were “becoming increasingly more difficult to maintain.”

SRT service was also regularly disrupted by inclement weather.

As far back as 2006, city staff were recommending upgrades to the line, including purchasing larger, new generation vehicles to replace the SRT’s aging fleet of 28 cars.

The TTC would not elaborate on details of the potential sale when contacted by CP24.