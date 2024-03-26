Delivery driver allegedly carjacked in Toronto results in man, youth charged
An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are each facing numerous charges after a delivery person was allegedly robbed of their vehicle at knifepoint in northwest Toronto on Monday.
The incident happened near Islington and Finch avenues.
Police said they responded to a call for a carjacking in that area at about 9:30 p.m.
Investigators allege that a male parked their vehicle in front of an address to deliver a parcel.
They said that as he exited the vehicle, two suspects approached, one of whom allegedly brandished a knife and demanded that he hand over the vehicle’s keys.
Police said that the victim was then pushed to the ground before the suspects fled in his vehicle.
A short time later, responding officers from 31 Division found the vehicle with the two accused inside, police said. Both suspects were arrested and charged.
Toronto police said that a loaded firearm was located at the time of the arrest.
Gene Fisher, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, both of Toronto, have been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession in motor vehicle, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
The teen, who cannot be named under the provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has also been charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order
Both accused were scheduled to appear in court on March 26.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Last October, Toronto police and the OPP came together to launch a new task force to tackle violent auto crimes across the Greater Toronto Area.
Called the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, it aims to further coordinate law enforcement efforts to combat these crimes. Law enforcement agencies from across the GTA are taking a collaborative approach in an effort to disrupt networks responsible for violent and high-risk auto thefts and maximize enforcement efforts against criminal organizations.
