    • Man in his 40s seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.

    Toronto police say they received a call about a man who had been stabbed in the area of Purcell Square and Kennedy Road, south of Steeles Avenue East, just before 4 p.m.

    Officers located a male victim in his 40s suffering stab wounds, police say. Toronto paramedics told CP24 the victim was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    No suspect information has been released.

