Man in his 40s seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.

Toronto police say they received a call about a man who had been stabbed in the area of Purcell Square and Kennedy Road, south of Steeles Avenue East, just before 4 p.m.

Officers located a male victim in his 40s suffering stab wounds, police say. Toronto paramedics told CP24 the victim was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been released.