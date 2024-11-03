2-vehicle collision in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Three people are in hospital, one with serious injuries, following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Sunday afternoon.

Peel police say it happened in the area of James Potter Road and Bonnie Braes Drive, south of Queen Street West, at around 5:15 p.m.

According to Peel paramedics, one person suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury, and two others sustained minor injuries.

It is not immediately known what caused the collision.