    • 2-vehicle collision in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

    Police are investigating a collision in Brampton on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Police are investigating a collision in Brampton on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    Three people are in hospital, one with serious injuries, following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Sunday afternoon.

    Peel police say it happened in the area of James Potter Road and Bonnie Braes Drive, south of Queen Street West, at around 5:15 p.m.

    According to Peel paramedics, one person suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury, and two others sustained minor injuries.

    It is not immediately known what caused the collision.

