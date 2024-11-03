2 people in hospital following single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Two people are in hospital following a crash on Highway 410 in Brampton Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the single-vehicle collision occurred on the southbound lanes near Steeles Avenue just after 11 a.m.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that they transported two people to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

Both individuals are in stable condition, and their injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, OPP said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Steeles Avenue for several hours. They have since reopened.