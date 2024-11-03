TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 people in hospital following single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

    Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Brampton on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (MTO) Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Brampton on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (MTO)
    Share

    Two people are in hospital following a crash on Highway 410 in Brampton Sunday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the single-vehicle collision occurred on the southbound lanes near Steeles Avenue just after 11 a.m.

    Peel paramedics told CP24 that they transported two people to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

    Both individuals are in stable condition, and their injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, OPP said.

    The cause of the crash is unknown.

    The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Steeles Avenue for several hours. They have since reopened.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News