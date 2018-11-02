

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have said they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the discovery of a deceased man and woman in Mississauga.

At about 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, Peel Regional Police received a report that a man had committed suicide at an auto body shop on Mavis Road and Central Parkway West. The call was made by an employee of Henderson Machinery.

While at the scene, investigators found “other information” that led them to a residence in the area of Cedarglen Gate and Dundas Street West. Officers found the body of a woman inside the apartment.

Police said on Thursday that it appeared as though the woman had died sometime Wednesday evening.

Investigators also said that the two deceased were husband and wife.

In a news release issued Friday, police identified the man as 56-year-old Ross Ingberg and the woman as 47-year-old Linda Santos.

Police confirmed Santos’ death has been deemed a homicide.

“Investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time and believe this to be an isolated incident,” police said in the news release.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed either incident or who may have video footage of the area to contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or to reach out to Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.