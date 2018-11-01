

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a deceased man and woman in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police received a call from an employee of Henderson Machinery, on Mavis Road and Central Parkway West, at around 5:30 a.m. after finding a man had committed suicide at the auto body shop.

“Police did attend and upon arrival they did confirm that this male in his early 50s was located,” Const. Danny Marttini told CP24 via phone.

While at the auto shop, Marttini said officers identified “other information” that led them to a residence near Cedarglen Gate and Dundas Street West.

Officers attended the home, forced entry and subsequently found the body of a woman.

“Our investigation has now confirmed that the parties were husband and wife,” Marttini said at a news conference held Thursday afternoon.

The woman is believed to be in her mid-40s and the man is believed to be in his early 50s.

Marttini said that investigators believe the woman died sometime Wednesday evening. No further details were released about the injuries of the couple.

The service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

“They are actively investigating both scenes at this time,” Marttini said.

“They are canvassing. We are looking for any witnesses or any video or anyone who might have information about what brought us to where we are right now.”

Police have not released the identities of either of the deceased.

“We need to be correct,” Marttini said. “We need to know exactly who she is before we provide that.”