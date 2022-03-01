Deadline to get Ontario driver’s licence renewed has passed

Ontario drivers who have put off renewing their licences should do so quickly—as the deadline has officially passed.

Ontario G-class drivers have enjoyed an extended two-year renewal process due to the pandemic.

In an effort to keep people from gathering at Service Ontario locations when the pandemic was first declared, the provincial government said that any identification cards that expired after March 2020 did not have to be renewed.

As the situation improved, deadlines for renewing identification cards were slowly reintroduced.

For G-class drivers, the deadline to renew their licences was Feb. 28. Regular fees for driver’s licence renewal apply.

Drivers who need to renew their licence plates, however, have until March 31 to do so after the province scrapped the renewal fees. Drivers who renewed their plates in the last two years will be eligible for a refund, as long as their addresses are up to date and they have no outstanding tickets to pay.

While drivers do not have to pay a fee, they must still renew their licence plates for insurance and law enforcement purposes.

For individuals who need to renew their Ontario Photo Health Card, the deadline has been extended from Feb. 28 to Sept. 30. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott made the announcement in early February, citing a large number of people who still needed to renew their health cards.

Novice licence holders – class G1, G2, M1 or M2 – will have until Dec. 31, 2022 to requalify for or upgrade their novice driver’s licence.