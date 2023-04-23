Dead man discovered while resident walks dog near Toronto: police

A resident found a dead man while walking their dog north of Toronto on Sunday morning, police said in a press release.

Investigators said the resident discovered a deceased person while on a trail north-west of a college campus near King City, in the area of Dufferin Street and 15th Sideroad, at 7:50 a.m.

Seneca Polytechnic College King Campus is located north-west of the intersection described, but police did not include further details.

Officers said the circumstances of the death are deemed suspicious and the cause of death is currently unknown.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days, police say.

Investigators will be canvassing witnesses in the area and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca.