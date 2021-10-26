TORONTO -- Dave Chapelle is set to screen his new documentary “Untitled” at Scotiabank Arena next month amid rising controversy about the star’s recent Netflix special.

The event, now listed on Scotiabank Arena’s website, is scheduled for Nov. 15. Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 27.

Chapelle drew criticism after releasing his most recent Netflix special, “The Closer,” in which he declared himself on “team TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

The comedian made several jokes in the special that many viewers have identified as transphobic.

"Gender is a fact," Chappelle said in the special. "Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact."

The special spurred a walkout by transgender Netflix employees and allies, claiming that Netflix was “forcing their employees to participate in their own oppression.”

Netflix revealed that it fired one employee in the aftermath, who they say revealed confidential financial information about what the streaming platform paid for Chapelle’s special, stating that “​​maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to [the] company.”

In a video on Instagram, Chapelle said that interest in the film has declined since the controversy.

“This film that I made was invited to every film festival in the United States and some of those invitations I accepted and when this controversy came out about “The Closer,” they began disinviting me from these film festivals,” he said.

“Today, not a film company, not a movie studio, not a film festival — nobody will touch this film.”

The event will feature a live appearance from Chapelle “and friends.”​

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Scotiabank Arena for comment on the screening and will update the story when we receive a response.