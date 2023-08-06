Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were “rewarded” after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
Danait Mehreteab told CTV News Toronto that her 60-year-old father was helping set up for the festival and was passing out volunteer T-shirts when a group of protesters “descended upon” Earlscourt Park, near Caledonia Road and St. Clair Avenue West on Saturday.
“The Aunties, like the mothers, they were cooking and making food. (The protesters) dumped all the food, they were shoving them to the ground, threatening to burn their clothes, they pushed down the fences, “ she said.
“That's what was happening when my dad heard, ‘that's him, get him,’ and then he said that they hit him over the head with a metal rod and continued to beat him while he was down.”
Mehreteab said her father lost consciousness and was “left for dead.” He had to get 12 staples on the top of his skull and suffered a fracture to the spine.
“We're all still so shocked and hurt by it,” she said. “It's just devastating. It's devastating to see the police didn't do anything to like, arrest them or stop them. We now have no festival. What's going to happen to my dad's long-term health impact?”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The protest started up just before 10 a.m. According to festivalgoers, a large crowd of people started gathering in the area and began chanting. But soon after, some of the nearly 200 people started to get physical.
Video on social media shows several demonstrators in light blue t-shirts knocking over fences and tearing down tents and flags.
Toronto police said that one person was seriously injured as a result of a stab wound, while eight other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics assessed an unspecified number of others at the scene.
Officers from across the city came to the park to assist in “gaining control” of the area.
In a statement provided Sunday, police said another group came to the park around 2 p.m. with weapons.
"More officers were deployed from across the city, including Public Order officers, to separate the combative groups and remained on scene until approximately 8:30 p.m. for everyone to disperse," officials said.
No charges have been laid so far.
Toronto Paramedics treat a patient at the scene of a protest that turned violent in Earlscourt Park in Toronto, on Saturday, August 5 2023. Toronto police say one person was stabbed and eight others were injured during a protest in the city’s west end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
The protest happened during Festival Eritrea Toronto, which was billed as a family-friendly cultural and sports affair being held over the long weekend.
Protesters told CTV News Toronto that events like the ones being held in Toronto raise money for the government of Eritrea, which human rights groups have said is repressive.
“All what we want is this event to stop these people to stop financing and supporting the Eritrean government,” a protester named Dawit Demos said at the time. “We came all the way to feel safe, to not be traumatized, but we're being re-traumatized.”
An election hasn’t been held in Eritrea since their first president came into power decades ago. Protesters have said that the Eritrea government has limited many freedoms and has forced military conscription, which has led millions of people to flee the country.
Multiple festivalgoers told CTV News Toronto on Saturday that while they understand why the group was protesting, the festival is not a political one.
“This is something where we are gathering as Eritreans, it has nothing to do with our political identity,” Rora Asgodom, a long-time attendee, said.
“We share different views but these people believe that anything that shows we are patriotic to our country or proud of where we come from means that we support that.”
Mehreteab added Sunday that kids often play soccer at the festival and enjoy music and good. She said the claims that the festival is raising money for the government is “misinformation to fuel hatred and justify this violence.”
“When they take away this festival, when they take away these moments where we can have small moments of connection and joy. It's just like, what message does it send,” she asked.
“The rest of the community now has to suffer. And what does this mean for next year? Are we going to even be allowed to have a permit? Are we going to be safe even to gather?”
Police attend the scene of a protest at a west-end Toronto park on Aug. 5, 2023. (Siobhan Morris)
Members of the Eritrean community have told CTV News Toronto that they informed police of the potential for a violent protest ahead of the festival, but officers were only called to the area after the violence erupted.
“It weighs heavy on my heart because they were informed in advance,” Mehreteab said. “They should have been arrested. They should have been taken off the grounds. That's not protesting. Protesting is using your voice. It is not beating people with metal rods.”
Following the protest, the City of Toronto decided to cancel the park permit for the Eritrean Festival “in the interest of public safety.”
“The city is working with the event organizers to address the impact this may have on festival attendees and activities,” it said in a statement.
“The city does not tolerate or condone violence of any kind and is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all who use or visit city parks.”
The Coalition of Eritrean Canadian Communities and Organization (CECCO) has called the decision to cancel the park permit regrettable.
“This festival has been peaceful and family oriented for the past couple of decades,” a spokesperson said, adding that the CECCO warned police about a potentially violent protest ahead of the event. “What’s changed is that a violent extremist group was allowed to threaten and disrupt our festivities. The group that threatened the festival believed that if enough violence was perpetrated against our community, authorities would have no choice but to cancel the event.”
“The City of Toronto’s decision rubber stamps this strategy and emboldens the agitators to reoffend.”
The festival is expected to continue on Sunday with a cultural show and concert at a separate location.
Violent protests of Eritrea-themed festivals are occurring worldwide, with an event in Germany weeks ago resulting in 22 police officers being injured.
In Stockholm on Aug. 3, thousands of protesters set booths and vehicles ablaze, injuring at least 52 people.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Siobhan Morris
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days. In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it's wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament.
Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from the cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai
Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.
Carbon tax ineffective in curbing fuel emissions, majority of Canadians say
Two-thirds of Canadians say now is a poor time to increase the price on carbon, with a majority saying they believe raising prices on gas is an ineffective approach for curbing fuel emissions.
Majority of Canadians blame climate change for extreme weather: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to attribute climate change as the cause of recent extreme weather events than natural variations of weather patterns, according to a new poll by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Montreal
-
Montreal's local news outlets blocked by Meta in Bill C-18 fallout
As social media giant Meta pulls Canadian news content from its platforms, the nation's newsrooms, both big and small, are feeling the burn.
-
Montreal hair salon hit with arson attack overnight
An arson attack on another Montreal business forced the evacuation of nearby tenants in the middle of the night as a precautionary measure. Emergency services were called around 1:45 a.m. to a hair salon on De Bellechasse Street near 38th Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Montreal girl still recovering from dog bite, mother asking the city to change its bylaws
A young girl in Montreal’s Lasalle borough is still recovering from a late-may dog bite on her face, requiring 20 stiches. Seven-year-old Athena Lafferty-Costley was playing in her neighbour’s yard with other kids when it happened, back on May 21. Her mother, Megan, says she hasn’t stepped foot in her backyard since.
London
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
-
'Pretty scary': Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
Police said that one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.
-
Cloudy conditions expected to wrap up weekend
Sunday will see increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 24 degrees.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
-
'Pretty scary,' Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
A suspect was arrested in Brussels, Ont. after a lengthy standoff with police.
-
CanIron blacksmith conference wraps up in Fergus
Heating, spreading and tapering were just a few of the skills taught at CanIron, the Canadian National Blacksmith Conference held in Fergus.
Northern Ontario
-
One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
Ottawa
-
Teens arrested south of Ottawa after crashing vehicle reported stolen from Montreal
Ontario Provincial Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested after a crash in Edwardsburgh/Cardinal involving a reportedly stolen vehicle.
-
OPP looking for info after report man tried to drag girl away from Napanee fair
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for more information and a person of interest in case in Napanee, Ont., in which a man reportedly grabbed a young girl by the arm and started to lead her away before she pulled free.
-
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenceman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks that also includes the Montreal Canadiens.
Windsor
-
Serious single vehicle collision on Highway 401
OPP have closed the westbound lanes on Highway 401 at Bloomfield Road and Queens Line due to a serious single vehicle rollover.
-
A dumpster and vehicle fire forced the closure of Tecumseh Road East Saturday
Around 5:40 on Saturday night, Windsor Fire was called to the 900 block of Tecumseh Road East for a working fire
-
Collision on 401 on/off ramp causing delays
Essex County OPP has reported a serious collision on Highway 401 at Highway 77.
Barrie
-
Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
-
Vehicle crashes into storefront in Bracebridge
Police in Bracebridge are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a hair salon.
-
South Simcoe Police investigating shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury
South Simcoe Police are appealing to the public for information after reports of a shooting in Bradford Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
-
Long weekend off to a stormy, soggy start in Nova Scotia
The long weekend kicked off with a stormy and soggy start in Nova Scotia, as a line of heavy storms swept through the province.
-
Building permits climb over $100M in Moncton
Building permits in the City of Moncton have climbed over $100 million this year to date with the Greater Moncton Home Builders Association also seeing a busy season.
Calgary
-
Spruce Meadows goes to the dogs with help from Alberta Kennel Club
Spruce Meadows isn't just for horses this weekend. Instead, the whole place has gone to the dogs.
-
RCMP say Alberta teen dead after Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in B.C. interior
Police in British Columbia say one teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan city of Penticton.
-
When Words Collide: Popular literary event calls it a wrap after 13 years
This weekend could be the final chapter for one of Western Canada's premier literary events, after 13 years of page-turning success.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm terrified': Leaf Rapids family must rebuild after intruders set house on fire
A Leaf Rapids family has lost everything, including their home, after a group of home invaders broke in to their house and set it on fire Wednesday morning.
-
Multiple fire crews respond to 'significant fire' at Logan Avenue warehouse
Multiple fire crews were called to a massive lumberyard warehouse fire that prompted evacuations and a smoke warning in Winnipeg's Dufferin industrial area early Sunday morning.
-
Majority of Canadians blame climate change for extreme weather: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to attribute climate change as the cause of recent extreme weather events than natural variations of weather patterns, according to a new poll by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Vancouver
-
1-week suspension for RMT who gave female patient 'whole chest massage' without consent
A B.C. massage therapist who gave a female patient a "whole chest" massage without her consent has been suspended for a week and had limits placed on which parts of women's bodies he can touch.
-
VPD action 'commendable' when responding to Granville Street stabbings, IIO says
A report from B.C.'s police watchdog sheds more light on what unfolded inside a Granville Street rooming house last summer, describing an alleged arson and multiple assaults that occurred before a man was shot by police
-
Good Samaritan rescues malnourished dog from B.C. woods
A nine-year-old dog is on the road to recovery after emerging from the woods alone and starving, according to the BC SPCA.
Edmonton
-
RCMP say Alberta teen dead after Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in B.C. interior
Police in British Columbia say one teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan city of Penticton.
-
'Adult field trip': Program teaches young people about reconciliation, climate change
Cole Flanagan says he can't stop talking about his experience in the Canadian Rockies earlier this summer — and it wasn't just about having mountain adventures.
-
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days. In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'