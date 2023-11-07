TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'Dangerous objects' found in Halloween candy collected in Pickering, Oshawa

    Another police service in the Greater Toronto Area is reporting incidents of children getting tampered Halloween candy while trick-or-treating.

    On Tuesday, Durham Regional Police said candy bars were discovered to have been embedded with “dangerous objects” in Pickering and Oshawa.

    The treats were collected in the Geta Circle and Pickering Parkway area and near Galahad Drive and Gladfern Street.

    Images included in the news release appear to show staples and sewing needles found in several Halloween candies.

    Police said no injuries were reported. And while it has been a week since Halloween, police are reminding parents to check their children’s candies thoroughly.

    “If any candy seems suspicious, contains material that is not original to the product, or has been opened or tampered with, please do not eat it,” police said.

    They urged anyone who located a tampered candy to call 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

    Durham police are the latest to receive reports of objects found in Halloween candy.

    Peel Regional Police said sewing needles were found in two chocolate bars in Mississauga. Meanwhile, Toronto police reported a thumb tack and nail discovered inside two candies.

    Durham police say Halloween candies collected in Pickering and Oshawa were found tampered with what appear to be staples. (DRPS)

