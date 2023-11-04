Police near Toronto investigating second instance of needle in Halloween candy

Peel police are investigating after a second needle was located in a chocolate bar collected during tick-or-treating in Mississauga.

Earlier this week, police reported another sharp object, believed to be a sewing needle, in a chocolate bar collected in Peel region. Toronto police, meanwhile, reported a thumb tack being found in a Halloween haul from the Culford Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

On Saturday, Peel police said they believe the second pierced chocolate bar was obtained in the area of Indian Road and Indian Grove in Mississauga. Investigators do not know if the incidents in Peel are related.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peel police, either by phone at (905) 453-2121 ext. 1133, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.