Police near Toronto investigating second instance of needle in Halloween candy
Peel police are investigating after a second needle was located in a chocolate bar collected during tick-or-treating in Mississauga.
Earlier this week, police reported another sharp object, believed to be a sewing needle, in a chocolate bar collected in Peel region. Toronto police, meanwhile, reported a thumb tack being found in a Halloween haul from the Culford Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.
On Saturday, Peel police said they believe the second pierced chocolate bar was obtained in the area of Indian Road and Indian Grove in Mississauga. Investigators do not know if the incidents in Peel are related.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peel police, either by phone at (905) 453-2121 ext. 1133, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as Blinken seeks more aid
Israeli military strikes killed multiple civilians Saturday at a UN shelter and hospital in the main combat zone in the Gaza Strip as the assault intensified on the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers, amid growing international uproar over the soaring death toll and deepening humanitarian crisis.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel rebuffs U.S. push for humanitarian pause, says hostages must be released first
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected U.S. calls for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war, telling U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday "we are going full steam ahead," unless the hostages held by Hamas are released.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
Palestinian-Canadian man urges ceasefire as wife, children remain trapped in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian Nael Halees says he has lost 15 family members in Gaza, and is urgently calling for a ceasefire while his wife and two children remain trapped there.
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 3, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.
Montrealers to unite with Washington protestors, calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are scheduled to take place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.
65,000 Quebec teachers to launch indefinite strike Nov. 23
Some 65,000 teachers in Quebec will begin their indefinite general strike on Nov. 23 as their unions decry "suffering" among staff and "incomprehension" in government.
Quebecer describes nightmare Morocco trip that left 200 sick, 15 hospitalized
An all-women's trip through the Moroccan desert took a dark turn last week after hundreds of travellers fell seriously ill during their expedition.
Fatal collision claims life of 18-year-old
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Saturday morning.
London fire crews respond to blaze at boarded up home
A fire broke out in a boarded up home on Hamilton Road near Little Simcoe Friday evening.
One person dead after crash involving dirt bike in Elgin County: OPP
Emergency responders were called to Marsh Line, west of Dutton, Friday evening for reports of a serious collision.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener hit-and-run
Police are investigating a serious early morning collision involving a pedestrian.
Police release photos of gas theft suspect
Police are looking for a male they say were involved in a series of gas thefts within Waterloo Region.
'A child is going to die here': Calls for change at Norfolk County crosswalk
Family, friends and residents are calling for changes at a Norfolk County crosswalk after a 15-year-old student was struck by a SUV last week and left badly injured.
Fatal single-vehicle crash closes Highway 101 in west Timmins
A fatal single-vehicle crash has closed Highway 101 Saturday between Waferboard Road and Government Road South in Timmins, Ont., police say.
‘It’s a silent city’: Ukrainian-Jewish teen escapes war zones in Ukraine and Israel, finds safety in Canada
17-year-old Yeva Korotkykh can finally rest easy in northern Ontario knowing she’s not hearing sirens, gun shots or explosions after fleeing both Ukraine and Isreal.
Pedestrian struck in North Bay, OPP investigating
A vehicle struck a pedestrian Saturday morning in North Bay with one person has been taken to hospital, police say.
OC Transpo reducing bus service by 74,000 hours in 2024
OC Transpo will operate 74,000 fewer hours of bus service across the city of Ottawa next year as part of an overhaul of the bus route network that the transit service says is designed to improve service along "important routes" and connections to the new Trillium Line and to commercial and employment hubs.
Bridgehead's new tipping policy stirs controversy
Ottawa's Bridgehead Coffee has recently implemented a new tipping policy that has raised concerns among customers and employees.
Andaz Hotel Ottawa seeks approval to demolish York Street building to add onto hotel
The Andaz Hotel in the ByWard Market is looking to expand, and is seeking approval to demolish a building on York Street.
'We will enjoy this together': Birthday lottery ticket wins Belle River man $100,000
A retired auto worker from Belle River got quite the birthday present when a gifted lottery ticket won him $100,000.
Three people arrested after allegedly shooting woman and child with pellet gun
Windsor police have arrested three suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting with a pellet gun at a busy intersection on Halloween night.
Suspect allegedly steals $6,000 in tools from Merlin, Ont. home
Chatham-Kent police say a Merlin, Ont. home was broken into overnight Friday, suspects allegedly stole about $6,000 worth of goods.
Verdict reached in fatal hit-and-run in 2018 that claimed life of Springwater man
A jury tasked with deciding the fate of a Newmarket woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Springwater Township five years ago that claimed the life of 27-year-old Dominik Adamek has reached its verdict.
Fire breaks out at Innisfil restaurant causing $400K in damage
Fire crews rushed to battle flames at a restaurant in Innisfil on Friday afternoon.
Alleged human and drug traffickers busted in Innisfil, Ont.
South Simcoe Police Service received a report of a female being held in a residence in Innisfil for the purpose of providing sexual services.
Man dies following ATV crash in Taxis River, N.B.
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 56-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Taxis River, N.B., on Saturday.
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
N.B. family hopes inquest will give answers on daughter’s death
The family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken are hoping a public inquest will provide answers into what happened the night the teenager sought mental health help at a Fredericton hospital emergency room almost three years ago.
MP George Chahal hosting second annual job fair at Genesis Centre
Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal's office is trying to connect employers with employees, and visa versa, at his second annual job fair on Saturday.
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
'The most Edmonton experience I've ever had': Hundreds of transit lovers show up to ride first Valley Line train
Hundreds of transit-loving Edmontonians showed up to ride the first train of the Valley Line Southeast LRT long before the crack of dawn Saturday.
Police searching for suspect in downtown shooting
A Winnipeg woman is recovering in hospital after being shot downtown early Saturday morning.
Mayor calls for zoning changes to fast track housing construction
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham is calling for changes to the city's zoning process in order to fast track housing construction.
Murderer dies in B.C. prison amid overdose prevention debate
A murderer serving an indeterminate sentence at a federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has died, the Correctional Service of Canada announced Friday.
Crown's attempt to enforce Vancouver snow removal bylaw dismissed on appeal
When a provincial court judge ruled that a Vancouver homeowner had not violated the city's snow removal bylaw – even though there was snow visible on the sidewalk in photos submitted as evidence – Crown prosecutors appealed to the B.C. Supreme Court. They lost.
Video shows driver plowing through pro-Palestinian blockade in East Vancouver
Police are investigating after a minivan plowed through a pro-Palestinian protest that was blocking traffic in East Vancouver on Friday.
'The most Edmonton experience I've ever had': Hundreds of transit lovers show up to ride first Valley Line train
Hundreds of transit-loving Edmontonians showed up to ride the first train of the Valley Line Southeast LRT long before the crack of dawn Saturday.
Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157
Survivors of a strong earthquake that shook Nepal's northwest in the middle of the night described sudden shaking followed by houses collapsing and burying entire families, as the death toll rose to 157 on Saturday.