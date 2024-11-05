Police searching for school bus driver after pedestrian struck in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police are looking for the driver of a school bus who they say struck an elderly pedestrian in Richmond Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a call for a collision in the area of Yonge Street and Silverwood Avenue before 3 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We are still attempting to locate the school bus but are currently working with witnesses to identify both the bus and the driver,” police spokesperson Const. James Dickson said in an email.