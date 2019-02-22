

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Victims and families impacted by a deadly shooting in Greektown this summer are calling on the federal government to impose a ban on the private ownership of handguns and military style assault rifles.

More than a dozen people who were affected by the July 22nd mass shooting, including six victims, have penned an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging him to implement the ban, calling it a matter of “public safety.”

In the letter they acknowledge that such a ban “is not the only step that needs to be taken to stem gun violence” but they say that they are confident that it would be “impactful” and perhaps could even prevent tragedies like the one that occurred on the Danforth.

That shooting claimed the life of 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon and injured 13 others, many of whom were just out enjoying a hot summer night in a popular east-end neighbourhood.

“In our case, a hand gun that was imported through legal channels, found its way to the perpetrator of our trauma and loss,” the letter states. “Why did this need to happen? Why would we let this continue when reasonable compromise is possible? Are we going to learn from our experience or are we going to express grief in the moment and move on? We are better than this as a nation.”

Feds conducting consultations on ban

Their decision by victims and family members impacted by the Greektown massacre to speak out comes as Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair continues to conduct public consultation on a possible handgun ban.

Their open letter encourages Trudeau and other federal officials considering the ban to “pay personal attention” to the “on-going grief” that has resulted from the tragedy.

“This is a matter of public safety. We are a just and democratic society, and trust that the facts will lead this country to support our unanimous call, for the ban of private ownership of hand guns and military style assault weapons,” the letter states.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Friday, a spokesperson for Blair said that he has met “with a range of experts and stakeholders from across Canada and solicited feedback from provinces, territories, municipalities, as well as Indigenous communities” as he continues to gauge support for a handgun ban.

The spokesperson said that Blair’s report is likely to be completed “soon” and will then be released to the public.

Some of the signatories of the open letter are scheduled to speak with reporters at the Danforth Music Hall at 10 a.m.