TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto mayor hints that WNBA team is coming to the city, marking the first franchise in Canada

    The Chicago Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA pre-season basketball action in Toronto on Saturday May 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young The Chicago Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA pre-season basketball action in Toronto on Saturday May 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Share

    Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says that she is hopeful an announcement could be made soon amid multiple reports that a WNBA team is coming to Toronto in 2026.

    A Toronto expansion would mark the first Canadian team in the women's professional basketball league.

    “Wait for it. Yes, I do know,” Chow said when asked about the speculation on Friday. "Hopefully there will be good news soon. Just wait.”

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Lambton County teen dies in farm accident

      OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.

    • PLAYOFF TRACKER

      PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa

      Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News