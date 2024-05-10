Toronto mayor hints that WNBA team is coming to the city, marking the first franchise in Canada

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says that she is hopeful an announcement could be made soon amid multiple reports that a WNBA team is coming to Toronto in 2026.

A Toronto expansion would mark the first Canadian team in the women's professional basketball league.

“Wait for it. Yes, I do know,” Chow said when asked about the speculation on Friday. "Hopefully there will be good news soon. Just wait.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.