Cyclist struck near Toronto subway station suffers serious injuries

A cyclist struck near Castle Frank Station suffered serious injuries, Toronto paramedics say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
One male cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Castle Frank Station.

The cyclist was struck near the subway station, located in the area of Bloor Street and Bayview Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening and he was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, Toronto paramedics confirmed to CP24.

Images from the scene show Toronto police cruisers, along with a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) truck, at the scene.

The SIU is called in to investigate any time there is an interaction between police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault. The agency has not yet confirmed if it has invoked its mandate.

More to come… 

