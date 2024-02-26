TORONTO
Toronto

    • Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough sustains serious injuries

    Toronto police
    Share

    Toronto police say a cyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening and sustained serious injuries.

    The cyclist, who police say is a man in his 50s, was hit at the intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly after 5:30 p.m.

    Police said the cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

    St. Clair Avenue is closed between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road for an investigation.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News