TORONTO
Toronto

    • Cyclist struck by vehicle in Mississauga suffers critical injuries

    Peel Paramedics ambulance is seen in this file picture. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics) Peel Paramedics ambulance is seen in this file picture. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)
    Share

    A cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

    The collision occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Mississauga Road and Indian Road.

    Police said the victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries. The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

    Mississauga Road is currently closed between Indian and Kane roads for the police investigation.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News