Cyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto east end

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east-end.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Eglington Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway.

Police say that officers located a male cyclist at the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported the victim to hospital for treatment.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the collision.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.