Cyclist hit with speeding ticket in Toronto park for going 6 km/h over the limit, lawyer says

Cyclist hit with speeding ticket in Toronto park for going 6 km/h over the limit, lawyer says

A Toronto cyclist was hit with a speeding ticket after going 6 km/h over the limit in Toronto's High Park, a lawyer says. (@TheBikingLawyer) A Toronto cyclist was hit with a speeding ticket after going 6 km/h over the limit in Toronto's High Park, a lawyer says. (@TheBikingLawyer)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton