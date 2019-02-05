

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing for readers.

Crown prosecutors in the Bruce McArthur case say the serial killer should not be eligible for parole for 50 years given the nature of his grisly murders, his behaviour after the killings, and the irreparable damage and pain he caused to the LGBTQ community and the loved ones of his eight victims.

In the Crown’s submissions to the court during a sentencing hearing for McArthur on Tuesday, assistant Crown attorney Craig Harper said McArthur was “relishing in the gratification” of his crimes when he photographed and posed his deceased victims naked with fur coats and cigars and kept “souvenirs” from his murders, including jewelry and hair.

Harper said McArthur engaged in a “systematic curation of photographs” that was “dedicated to memorializing his crimes.”

McArthur, Harper said, accessed the gruesome photos stored on his computer and thumb drive “long after the killings.”

McArthur chose not only to dispose of the bodies of his victims but dismember them as well, Harper said.

He noted that McArthur “compounded the degradation” by putting his victims in planters and moving them around, preventing them from having a final “resting place.”

The serial killer also “visited” the bodies as if he “couldn’t let them go.”

The murders were also committed in the “most intimate of situations,” Harper said, when the victims were most vulnerable.

Harper said many of the murdered men had long-standing relationships with McArthur, who was a person that they trusted.

McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

McArthur’s attempts to conceal his crimes should also be a factor in his sentencing, Harper said.

He ditched his 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan only a few months after killing Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman in an attempt to avoid detection, Harper added.

The harm that McArthur caused to the LGBTQ community and the many friends and family of McArthur’s victims can also not be overlooked when determining his sentence, Harper said.

On Monday and Tuesday, the court heard from several people impacted by the murders, including multiple members of victim Dean Lisowick’s family.

Lisowick’s daughter expressed sadness over the fact that she will never have a chance to get to know her father.

“I may not have known my father Dean Lisowick because of the decisions he has made in the past. This doesn’t mean when I was little and through my whole life until now that I didn’t wonder what it would have been like to have him I my life and know where he was,” she wrote in a victim impact statement submitted to the court.

“Even though I never knew him there was still a chance that maybe one day I would be able to meet him, bump into downtown and talk to him but now that is all gone.”

Gab Laurence, who delivered a victim impact statement to the court on behalf of the St. Stephen Community House, described Selim Esen as a “fantastic peer worker” who was “full of compassion,” “wisdom,” and had a “sincere desire to help others.”

“Who knows what drove Bruce McArthur to do what he did… what he stole from Selim was his future, his hopes, dreams and opportunities to thrive. And he took Selim from us, his family, friends, and colleagues. But what he did not and could not take was Selim’s dignity, bravery, and resilience,” Laurence said.

“The ongoing social exclusion of vulnerable groups exacerbates distrust, provokes suspicion, and features any sense of belonging within commutes who frequently struggle with connection. The absences of connection, safety and security generates a breeding ground for predators.”

The sentencing hearing resumes on Tuesday afternoon.