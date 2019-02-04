

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Warning: Some of the details presented in court may be disturbing to readers.

After killing many of his victims, serial killer Bruce McArthur took gruesome photos of their naked dead bodies posed with items such as fur coats and cigars, a court heard Monday.

During the first day of McArthur’s sentencing hearing, Crown attorney Michael Cantlon began to detail the prosecution’s case against McArthur, who pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of eight men last week.

Canton said photographs discovered on McArthur’s digital devices contained images of many of his victims, both alive and dead.

The disturbing photos, which were not shown in court, showed McArthur’s victims unconscious and naked.

Some of the murdered men were placed in poses, wearing fur coats, a fur hat, and had unlit cigars placed between their lips.

The photos, the court heard, were stored in eight folders labelled for each individual victim.

“Forensic analysis of Mr. McArthur’s computer confirmed that these photographs were then accessed by Mr. McArthur long after the killings,” Cantlon said while reading the statement of facts.

A ninth folder was also found on his computer containing photographs of a surviving victim known only as “John.”

The man was invited over to McArthur’s apartment on the morning of Jan. 18, 2018, the day of McArthur’s arrest. He was told to get undressed quickly as McArthur was worried that his son or roommate might come home.

He was handcuffed to McArthur’s bed and a black bag was placed over his head.

When the victim asked for the bag to be removed, McArthur refused, according to the statement read in court.

“When John was able to get the bag off of his head, Mr. McArthur attempted to tape John’s mouth shut,” the statement continued.

McArthur’s assault on the victim was interrupted by police who were surveilling the suspected murderer.

When officers broke into McArthur’s apartment to arrest him, the victim was found handcuffed and naked, tied to McArthur’s bed.

Cantlon said that McArthur had attempted to delete some of the photos of the victims stored on his computer but the photos were later recovered.

The victims, Cantlon said, shared commonalities, including ties to the LGBTQ community. McArthur and his victims also corresponded through dating apps.

“The majority were linked through their physical appearances. Most sported facial hair and/ or a beard. Six of the victims were immigrants, and of South Asian or Middle Eastern decent,” Cantlon said.

“The social features of the victims also overlapped. Most of the deceased had traits that made victimization more likely or harder to detect. Some were forced to live parts of their life in secret because of their orientation. Some lacked stable housing. There is evidence that Mr. McArthur sought out and exploited these vulnerabilities to continue his crimes undetected.”

The men were murdered between 2010 and 2017 and their dismembered bodies were found on a property in Leaside where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

McArthur repeatedly killed his victims with ligature strangulation, using rope or a windlass, Cantlon said.

He kept several items belonging to his victims in his Thorncliffe Park apartment.

Victim impact statements are expected to be submitted to the court this afternoon.

Relatives of some of victims attended the sentencing hearing on Monday. The proceedings are expected to last three days.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.