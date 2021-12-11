Emergency crews are responding to a number of calls for downed trees and hydro lines in the city as strong winds sweep across southern Ontario.

The city and surrounding areas remain under a wind warning. Environment Canada said wind gusts topping 90 kilometres per hour will continue until late Saturday evening.

"Strong winds have developed in behind a cold front that is currently sweeping through southern Ontario," the agency said in its advisory.

Toronto Hydro said scattered outages have been reported in the city and work to restore power is underway, but there can be delays due to high winds.

Crews are responding to scattered outages, but restoration efforts may be affected by the high winds as they cause unsafe working conditions. The high winds make it unsafe for crews to safely assess the damage and repair overhead equipment from the buckets of their trucks. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) December 11, 2021

“The high winds make it unsafe for crews to safely assess the damage and repair overhead equipment from the buckets of their trucks.”

In Mississauga, Alectra said crews are working to bring back power to 7,000 customers.

At 4 p.m., Hydro One said crews are responding to outages in the region affecting more than 96,000 customers.

Toronto police said they are receiving calls for downed traffic lights and signs. High winds toppled scaffolding at a construction site in the Yonge and Heath area.

In the area of Rouge River Drive and Sheppard Avenue, a traffic light fell on a car. Police said no serious injuries were reported.

The #TorontoPolice is receiving many reports of wires and trees down across the city due to high winds. If there are no injuries, please call 3-1-1 @311Toronto for assistance. 9-1-1 for an emergency. — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 11, 2021

UP Express said service has been suspended due to “weather related track issues” near Bloor Station.

“Our crew is working hard to resolve this issue and return to regular service,” UP Express tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Flying debris from buildings in the area of Confederation Parkway and Webb Drive in Mississauga forced Peel police to closed the roads.

Meanwhile, Toronto also broke a temperature record Saturday, reaching a high of 17.7 C around 2 p.m.

The previous high temperature recorded for Dec. 11 was 13.2 C, set in 1979.